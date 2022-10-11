Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Ufi VocTech Trust online knowledge share

November 15 @ 3:00 pm 4:30 pm

Join practitioners from across the vocational learning and tech community for an afternoon of online learning, discussion and debate.

As well as a look at some of the fantastic work of the organisations we support, the event will provide an opportunity to engage with sector leaders and future thinkers through interaction and discussion.

The event will also include the announcement of Ufi’s grant funding calls for 2023.

Register here for further details.

Details

Date:
November 15
Time:
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://weekofvoctech.co.uk/tuesday/ufi-knowledge-share

Organiser

Ufi VocTech Trust
Email:
info@ufi.co.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Responses

