Understanding Apprenticeship Funding

Education & Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and very easy to misinterpret.

At this easy-to-follow seminar, which is suitable for beginners as much as it is for seasoned apprenticeship professionals, we will look at the funding rules, regulations and guidance impacting on apprenticeships.

The seminar format encourages delegate participation and aims to ensure that attendees get reliable guidance and advice in the planning of their apprenticeship provision.

As part of the day’s agenda we will:

Ensure that your organisation has the knowledge to ensure compliance with the funding rules and requirements.

Improve your understanding of the expectations around initial assessment, prior learning, negotiated and actual price calculations, the adjustment of programme content and duration, the evidence pack requirements and apprenticeship audit expectations.

Discuss funding bands, the timing of payments, co-investment, incentives, learning support, care learners and English and maths.

Led by an experienced member of the Solvendis Audit, Data and Compliance team the seminar will be of particular relevance to independent training providers, employer providers, universities and colleges.

All Solvendis seminars are designed to encourage debate and discussion and are presently being delivered via Zoom.