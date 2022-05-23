Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

« All Events

Jun 20

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding

June 20 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Education & Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and very easy to misinterpret.

At this easy-to-follow seminar, which is suitable for beginners as much as it is for seasoned apprenticeship professionals, we will look at the funding rules, regulations and guidance impacting on apprenticeships.

The seminar format encourages delegate  participation and aims to ensure that attendees get reliable guidance and advice in the planning of their apprenticeship provision.

As part of the day’s agenda we will:

  • Ensure that your organisation has the knowledge to ensure compliance with the funding rules and requirements.
  • Improve your understanding of the expectations around initial assessment, prior learning, negotiated and actual price calculations, the adjustment of programme content and duration, the evidence pack requirements and apprenticeship audit expectations.
  • Discuss funding bands, the timing of payments, co-investment, incentives, learning support, care learners and English and maths.

Led by an experienced member of the Solvendis  Audit, Data and Compliance team the seminar will be of particular relevance to independent training providers, employer providers, universities and colleges.

All Solvendis seminars are designed to encourage debate and discussion and are presently being delivered via Zoom.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
June 20
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
https://solvendis.co.uk/seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this