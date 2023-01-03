Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Mar 21

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding Rules 2022/23

March 21 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The apprenticeship funding rules and requirements for 2022/23 have been significantly modified affecting the apprenticeship planning and delivery of all providers. 

At this easy-to-follow seminar, which is suitable for beginners as much as it is for seasoned apprenticeship professionals, we will look at all of the changes to the funding rules, regulations and guidance impacting on apprenticeships.

The seminar format encourages delegate participation and aims to ensure that attendees get reliable guidance and advice in the planning of their apprenticeship provision for 2022/23.

As part of the day’s agenda we will:

  • Ensure that your organisation has the knowledge to fully comply with the funding rules and requirements for 2022/23.
  • Improve your understanding of the expectations around initial assessment, programme planning, prior learning, negotiated price expectations, the adjustment of programme content and duration, the evidence pack requirements and apprenticeship audit expectations.
  • Discuss funding bands, the timing of payments, co-investment, incentives, learning support, care learners and English and maths.

Led by an experienced member of the Solvendis  Audit, Data and Compliance team the seminar will be of particular relevance to independent training providers, employer providers, universities and colleges.

Details

Date:
March 21
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

