From education to employment
Oct 21

Understanding the Deep Dive

October 21 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar focuses on the deep dive. The session will consider what constitutes a deep dive and how providers can prepare for them.

 

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

  • What the inspection handbook says about deep dives;
  • How inspectors select areas for deep dives;
  • Who needs to accompany inspectors when carrying out a joint activity;
  • Who needs to know/be able to talk about the curriculum;
  • What else inspectors may choose to explore as the inspection progresses;
  • How to use this knowledge to plan and prepare for inspection.

 

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and Employer Providers.

 

Click here to view more details or register.

 

Speaker

Dr Chris Jones, Former Her Majesty’s Inspector, Specialist Adviser for Further Education and Skills

Details

Date:
October 21
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/deepdive-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

