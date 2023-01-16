Educators from across Ireland are invited to attend an in-person event on February 22, 2023, at Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom, Co. Limerick, to learn about the latest features and developments in Google Workspace for Education.

The event, ‘Transforming Learning with Google Workspace’, will reveal key insights for educators to discover the powerful tools and resources available through Google Workspace for Education & GoogleOS Chrome, and learn how to use them to enhance teaching and learning in the classroom. Attendees will have the chance to hear from experts on a variety of topics related to Google Workspace, including tips and strategies for using Google Classroom, Google Meet, and other tools in the suite.

Google Workspace for Education is a set of productivity and collaboration tools designed specifically for educators and students. It includes popular apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive, as well as powerful education-specific tools such as Classroom, Meet, and Forms. These tools allow educators to create and share resources, manage assignments, communicate with students and colleagues, and more, all in one place.

This event will provide educators at all levels, from Schools and Colleges across Ireland, with on hand demonstrations and workshops tailored to the specific needs and interests of attendees. It will also include an opportunity to share best practices for using Google Workspace in the classroom.

Steven Hope, CEO of C-Learning said “We are excited to host this event and offer educators the opportunity to learn more about the many ways they can transform learning with Google Workspace. The tools and resources available through Google Workspace & GoogleOS Chrome, educators can create engaging and interactive learning experiences for students, and make it easier to manage and organize their teaching tasks.”

This is a high demand in person event so early registration is essential via this link: https://forms.gle/t7X3DjizaZVMyfiy8