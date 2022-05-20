Unlock Your Inner Boss LIVE! The CEO Challenge

On 25th May, the OU will be taking part in an exciting social experiment with BBC Radio 1 presenter, Gemma Cairney, streamed live via Youtube.

Gemma will be tasked with sitting at the helm of a fictional business for the day, faced with a series of business challenges that she will have to overcome with some specialist advice from our alumni, academics, and students – known as our ‘OU-riginals’.

She will also need YOUR help as the viewers, voting live to help steer her decisions through the day.

Gemma will go live on the hour, every hour between 11am and 4pm at the OU library on campus, tackling a series of lively tasks that cover:

11am Street Smart: Understanding customers and the market ​

12pm Making The Case for Your Business: Putting together an effective business plan ​

1pm: My Way or The Hire Way: Hiring and managing

2pm: The Profit Is Right! Making a business profitable and having adequate finances ​

3pm: Leadership Leveller: Mindset and leadership ​

4pm: Future Feats: Staying ahead with technology

The livestream forms part of the OU’s new Skills campaign, bringing to life the values, expertise and skills that the OU has to offer in a world where people are increasingly veering away from traditional career routes. Tune in to contribute, and benefit from advice and insight from our ‘OU-riginals’, plus an exciting free collection of resources for livestream viewers… don’t miss it!

To join the livestream and follow Gemma throughout her inspirational challenge tune in to YouTube or keep an eye out here on 25th May.