Unlocking the hidden labour force – how to employ disabled people.
November 4 @ 9:00 am – 1:30 pm
Are you struggling to find the right candidates for your roles? Join our free event and access the help you need.
In partnership with the East Midlands Chamber, we are using this high-profile conference to give you insight into Government policy, practical tools and strategies to overcome recruitment challenges by accessing the huge, yet hidden labour pool of people with disabilities.
Join us and our A List panel of guest speakers for an inspirational and thought-provoking event that will showcase how employing skilled disabled people within the FE sector can really help your organisation and colleagues thrive.
We are bringing this to you free of charge as part of our charitable mission to promote the employment of disabled people.
Event Programme:
We are delighted to offer a packed agenda of influential guest speakers who will share their experiences and successful practices as accessible employers and help us overcome myths and challenges around employing disabled people. Headline speakers include:
- Sir John Peace will talk about the Devolution Deal and opportunities this creates for the Midlands Engine partnership.
- Lord Touhig will deliver an insightful view of the clear benefits of employing people with Autism.
- Ben Horner of Boots will share his experience as a Disability Confident Employer and Government Disability and Access Ambassador for Retail.
Who the event is for:
This event is aimed at HR Directors, Principal’s, CEO’s and people who are responsible for recruiting staff within their organisations.
Event Details:
- Friday 4th November, 9am – 1.30pm (arrival from 8.30am)
- Newstart Theatre, Portland College, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4TJ
- Free lunch and refreshments
Details
- Date:
- November 4
- Time:
-
9:00 am – 1:30 pm
- Cost:
- Free
Organiser
- Portland College
- Phone:
- 01623 499111
- Email:
- marketing@portland.ac.uk
Nottingham, NG18 4TJ + Google Map 01623499111
