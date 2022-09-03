Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 3

USC vs. Rice: How to watch NCAA Football online 2022

September 3 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free

The USC Trojans will open a new era under head coach Lincoln Riley when they face the Rice Owls on Saturday. USC replaced former coach Clay Helton with Riley, who won the Big 12 four times with Oklahoma. Rice, meanwhile, is coming off its best finish during coach Mike Bloomgren’s tenure, which was just a 4-8 campaign in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 33 points in the latest USC vs. Rice odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.5. Before entering any Rice vs. USC picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Rice. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for USC vs. Rice:

Details

Date:
September 3
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

