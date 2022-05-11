Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 20

Using Government Procurement Portals

June 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

Procurement of contracts has always been a key feature of the training, vocational learning, and employability sector. The next couple of years will be no different with the levelling up agenda, increased devolution, and changes to how funds are managed all coming to fruition.
Across all levels of Government, there are a plethora of sites being used. If you want to find out more and make sure that you identify opportunities as they become available, before responding effectively, then this is the webinar for you.

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

  • The different portals available;
  • How to maximise the use of some of the key sites;
  • The concepts of going for the right opportunities.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who want to secure more Governmental/Public Sector contracts.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

