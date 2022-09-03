Vanderbilt vs. Elon 2022 Live Stream Ncaaf Football

Who’s Playing

Elon @ Vanderbilt

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Elon 6-5

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt was 2-10 last year and is coming off of a 63-10 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.