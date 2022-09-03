Vanderbilt vs. Elon Live Stream
September 3
Who’s Playing
Elon @ Vanderbilt
Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Elon 6-5
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt was 2-10 last year and is coming off of a 63-10 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
