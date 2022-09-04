W-A-T-C-H “Rick and Morty” Season 6 Episode 1 Online Streaming

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.

The new season of Rick and Morty kicks off over Labor Day weekend with a release date of September 4. If you’re wondering when and where you can watch the series online, we’ve got you covered with all of the details below.

The first episode of Rick and Morty is set to premiere on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. and will be airing exclusively on Adult Swim during that time slot.

Episode Release Schedule

New episodes of Rick and Morty are tentatively scheduled to release every Sunday, though we don’t know all episode air dates just yet.

Episode 1 – “Bethic Twinstinct” (September 4)

(September 4) Episode 2 – “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” (September 11)

(September 11) Episode 3 – “Full Meta Jackrick” (September 18)

(September 18) Episode 4 – “Final Destination” (Spetember 25)

(Spetember 25) Episode 5 – “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” (TBA)

(TBA) Episode 6 – “Night Family” (TBA)

(TBA) Episode 7 – “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort” (TBA)

(TBA) Episode 8 – “Solaricks” (TBA)

(TBA) Episode 9 – “Analyze Piss” (TBA)

(TBA) Episode 10 – “Juricksic Mort” (TBA)

How to Stream Rick and Morty Season 6 Online

Although we don’t yet know for sure, we expect new episodes for season 6 to be available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. This is the way season 5 rolled out, but we have not yet received confirmation that season 6 will do the same.

How to Stream Online With Live TV

If you happen to have cable and can DVR new episodes of Rick and Morty, then you should have no trouble watching it live or the next day. If you are looking for an online option that can do this process for you, however, then you’ll need a live TV streaming service.

Live TV streaming services are essentially just cable packages that you can access across all of your devices. Since Rick and Morty season 6 will only be available on Adult Swim, your best bet is a service that offers access to Cartoon Network.

If you’re looking for a fairly affordable live TV streaming option, Sling TV is one of the most well-known choices for cord cutters. Both the Sling Blue an Sling Orange packages offer access to Adult Swim and are usually priced at $35 a month, but there is a current promotion that cuts that price in half.

It’s worth noting, that even with a live TV streaming service like Sling, you will still need to set up DVR for each episode of Rick and Morty to stream it later.