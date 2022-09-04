Washington State Cougars vs Idaho football free live stream

After 246 days, Cougar Football is back! The Washington State Cougars return to the gridiron to kickoff their 2022 football season in the Battle of the Palouse against the Idaho Vandals.

Idaho vs Washington State

The season opener will kickoff at 6:30PM PT at Gesa Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman. You can follow the action on the Pac-12 Network, online at Pac-12.com, and on the Pac-12 Network app.

WSU will look to extend their win streak over their Palouse counterparts to 10 on Saturday, having last lost in 2000 when the Vandals were still an FBS opponent. The Cougars last met the Vandals in 2016, resulting in a dominant — but expected — 56-6 victory for the Cougs. In fact, during the Cougars nine game win streak over Idaho, they have averaged a comfortable 33 point margin of victory. This year expects to be no different.

Led by their new quarterback Cam Ward, the Cougars should have no difficulty moving the ball against the Idaho defense. Our friends at Draft Kings believe WSU is a 28.5 point favorite over the FCS Vandals and have set the over/under for total points in the game at 57.

Saturday will be a great chance to get a look at a revamped Cougar team on both sides of the ball. And of course, celebrate the new season. Happy Cougar Football Saturday to all!