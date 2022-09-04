Washington State vs. Idaho: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
September 4
Who’s Playing
Idaho @ Washington State
Last Season Records: Washington State 7-6; Idaho 4-7
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho Vandals, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. While the Cougars were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium — Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Series History
Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
