Watch House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3 live online Leaked

Viserys is about to get the son and heir he always wanted in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3. Watch the fallout happen live tonight.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3

Here are all the details you need to watch the new episode live tonight.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Start Time: 9/8c

Episode: Season 1, Episode 3

TV Channel: HBO and HBO Max

Here we are. It’s time to see the big fallout after Viserys took his second wife. Marrying again wasn’t all that surprising. It was always considered important back in the day, so of course it’s going to come into a world that involves monarchs and storylines loosely based on real history.

However, there is trouble. Rhaenyra isn’t happy about who her stepmother will be. Her best friend is about to play that role, and Alisent is going to give Viserys the male heir he needs. With the episode titled “Second of His Name,” it’s not surprising to hear that Aegon Targaryen is going to be the one the people of Westeros back.

Will Rhaenyra side with Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3?

Rhaenyra is likely to feel the way Daemon did when he was pushed aside for her. It’s time for the two of them to team up, but will they agree to something substantial? Can they agree to something substantial? After all, marriage between uncle and niece would be the way to go, but that’s not going to be all that easy.

For one, Daemon is already married. He’s talked about taking a second wife, but the people of Westeros won’t accept Mysaria. Race and privilege have a lot to play at that, but also the people don’t believe in bigamy all that much—even if Aegon the Conqueror had two wives!

At the same time, Rhaenyra makes it clear in the promo for the new episode that she isn’t interested in marriage. Unfortunately, she isn’t going to get a choice in the matter. If she does want to be heir, she’ll need to marry so she can have heirs of her own. Otherwise, Viserys will have no choice but to name his son the heir of the Iron Throne.

It looks like we’re going full speed ahead with the next episode of House of the Dragon, which, as evidenced in the trailer, will include a few-years time-jump. But don’t worry, we’re not switching actors just yet.

Coming off last Sunday’s episode, “The Rogue Prince,” all eyes are on King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Despite Corlys Velaryon’s (Steve Toussaint) proposal to unite houses, Episode 2 ended with Viserys choosing Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) to marry, instead of Corlys’ daughter Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé). Of course, Viserys is the king so he can make whatever decisions he wants, but I have a feeling this is going to come back and bite him in the butt eventually.

If you’re still crushed over the series finale of Game of Thrones three years later, don’t despair. You can get your fix of even more Targaryen drama with House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated prequel series that takes place 200 years before GoT. House of the Dragon, based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, premieres on HBO Max on August 21.

The new prequel series revolves around GoT fan favorite Daenerys’ ancestors, the Targaryen family. Conflict arises when King Viserys must choose his successor to rule the kingdom. His first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra, is a natural choice except for one glaring problem: women are not allowed to inherit the Iron Throne. Forced to choose between more bloodshed and allowing a woman to rule, Westeros launches into civil war that nearly tears House Targaryen apart.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

When does House of the Dragon premiere?

Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining nine episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The season one finale is expected to air on October 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are in House of the Dragon season one?

Just like the first six seasons of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon season one will have a total of 10 episodes.

Where to watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon airs exclusively on HBO Max. Don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet? Now is the time to get one so you don’t miss out on any fantastical dragon-fueled adventures.

Plans start at just $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for ad-free watching, giving you access to a myriad of other hit shows and movies alongside the upcoming House of the Dragon series. You can save even more with a yearly plan: right now, you can take 30% off the retail price for a one-year subscription. That means a whole year of HBO Max is just $69.99, or $104.99 for ad-free streaming—saving you over 40% when compared to 12 months of a monthly plan.

How to watch House of the Dragon for free

A silver lining to House of the Dragon delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the original House of the Dragon for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.

At this time, House of the Dragon is available to stream with a HBO Max subscription.

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99.

Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399.

Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

Who Is in the Cast?

HBO’s new prequel House of the Dragon is based on the 2018 George R.R Martin book titled Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will focus primarily on the fortunes and politics within the Targaryen family. In this fantasy series, the realm is thrust into a ghastly civil war as a result of the Targaryen’s most inconceivable family row known as the “Dance of Dragons”. After the demise of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brother of the King, prince of the city, and heir presumptive – intends to sit on the iron throne. That all changes when the King announces that his firstborn and heir Rhaenyra Targaryen will become the first woman to sit on the iron throne.

Co-winners of the Emmy Award for directing the episode “Battle of the Bastards” Miguel Sapochnik and R J. Condal will be directing and doubling as executive producers alongside George R.R Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sarah Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. This prequel ushers in a host of new characters waiting to be serenaded by fans worldwide. Who will be the new Tyrion Lannister ready to wow fans with his wit, brilliance, and eloquence, or the next Jon Snow with his valiant bravery and irrepressible honor? This guide offers you a sneak peek at the decisive characters in Westeros.