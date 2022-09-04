(Watch) LSU vs Florida State Live Stream, NCAAF Week 1, Game Score & Update

LSU vs. Florida State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions by model on 45-32 roll

SportsLine’s model just revealed its CFB picks and predictions for FSU vs. LSU on Sunday evening

The LSU Tigers usher in the Brian Kelly era on Sunday when the former Notre Dame coach leads his team in their season opener against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans. Kelly took over the program last December after a highly successful 12-year career with the Fighting Irish. He guided Notre Dame to seven 10-win seasons and 10 bowl appearances, including two College Football Playoff games and the BCS National Championship Game in 2012. The Seminoles (1-0), meanwhile, opened their 2022 season last week with a 47-7 win over Duquesne.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 4-points in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. FSU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for FSU vs. LSU

LSU vs. Florida State spread: LSU -4

LSU vs. Florida State over-under: 50.5 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Florida State +158, LSU -190

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

LSU: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Why LSU can cover

Besides having a new coach, the Tigers enter the season with a new signal caller as well. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is expected to take over at quarterback after seeing action in 13 games for the Sun Devils last season, including a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. Daniels completed 197 of 301 passes (65.4 percent) for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. In three years at Arizona State, he completed 62.4 percent of his passes on 451 of 723 passing for 6,024 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was intercepted 13 times.

Another boost from the transfer portal comes in the form of junior running back Noah Cain, who played last season at Penn State. He is already listed as LSU’s top back going into the regular season. In 2021, Cain rushed for 350 yards on 106 carries (3.3 average) with four touchdowns. His best year was in 2019, when he rushed 84 times for 443 yards (5.3 average) and eight TDs.

Why Florida State can cover

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis started his 14th career game at quarterback, and 15th overall, in last week’s win over Duquesne. He passed for 207 yards on 11 of 15 passing, and added a five-yard rushing touchdown, FSU’s first score of the 2022 season. Travis has played in 23 games at FSU and is 211-for-351 passing for 2,881 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 1,328 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 258 carries. His 18 rushing touchdowns rank 15th in school history, tied with Lonnie Pryor (2009-12), and are the most for any quarterback. Travis also has the most career rushing yards for any Seminoles QB.

Sophomore wide receiver Kentron Poitier had a solid season opener with four receptions for 84 yards. He now has 12 career receptions for 145 yards (12.1 average) for the Seminoles, including a long of 48 yards against Duquesne last week. Also powering the receiving corps was junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who caught four balls for 44 yards (11.0 average). The transfer from Oregon, now has 42 career receptions for 591 yards (14.1 average) and two touchdowns.

