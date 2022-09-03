Sep 3
Watch Mercer Vs Auburn 2022 : TV channel, live stream info
September 3
Free
Event Navigation
CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE
Who’s Playing
Mercer @ Auburn
Last Season Records: Auburn 6-7; Mercer 7-3
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last year, ending up 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.25
Series History
Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 16, 2017 – Auburn 24 vs. Mercer 10
Responses