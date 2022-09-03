Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 3

Watch Mercer Vs Auburn 2022 : TV channel, live stream info

September 3

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Mercer @ Auburn

Last Season Records: Auburn 6-7; Mercer 7-3

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last year, ending up 6-7.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $14.25

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Sep 16, 2017 – Auburn 24 vs. Mercer 10

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this