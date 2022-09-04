(Watch===) Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz live online 4 September 2022

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Boxing 2022

Follow fight Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz live stream information and score online, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates of the Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz on September 4th 2022 in Boxing 2022. Start time: 22:00 pm ET.

Tune in here Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz Live Score in Boxing 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz match for the Boxing 2022 on VAVEL US.

What time is Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz match for Boxing 2022?

This is the start time of the game Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz of Septiember 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on DAZN

Brazil: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Chile: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Colombia: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on DAZN

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on DAZN

Spain: 4:00 AM on DAZN

Mexico: 9:00 PM on Azteca 7 and Azteca Deportes

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Peru: 9:00 PM on DAZN

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on DAZN

Boxing Show Schedule

This is the complete boxing card for this Sunday:

Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (34-2, 22 KOs) vs Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs).

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) vs Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) lightweight fight.

Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) vs Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) Super Featherweight

Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) vs Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) lightweight.

Completely revamped

Andy Ruiz indicated that for this fight he is happy, renewed and with many illusions to get the victory, remembering that he left the Canelo Team and Eddy Reinoso to join Alfredo Osuna’s team.

“I feel great. The hard work is paying off, and now it’s time to have fun on September 4. I’m going to leave it all in the ring, as Ortiz and I will have one hell of a fight in our quest to become champions. When I go for the knockout, it usually doesn’t end up going my way. I train thinking about fighting 12 rounds and if the knockout comes, it comes. I am in full condition to fight hard for 12 rounds,” he said.

Luis Ortiz: synonymous with experience

Despite being 43 years old, Cuban Luis Ortiz resists hanging up his gloves and is still at a high level in search of one more victory in his career. He has a total of 37 fights with 33 victories, 28 by chloroform and five losses. His last fight was against American Charles Martin on January 1 of this year when he defeated him by knockout in the sixth round.

Andy Ruiz: to keep winning

Mexican Andy Ruiz has fought 36 fights with a balance of 34 victories, 22 of them by knockout and two defeats. His most recent fight was against Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021 by unanimous decision after a double fight against British Anthony Joshua, where he won one and lost the other.