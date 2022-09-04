Watch San Marino | MotoGP Race Live Stream

San Marino GP Race Live Stream MotoGP 2022 | Round 13 |

Moto GP 2022 San Marino Grand Prix: Schedule, Where to watch, Timing and Live Streaming details

The weekend for the San Marino GP starts with FP1 at 13:25 PM IST followed by FP2 at 17:40 PM IST. FP3 will start the day on Saturday.

MotoGP riders on track (Image credits: Twitter)

Grand Prix motorcycle racing is the premier class of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). Independent motorcycle racing events have been held since the start of the twentieth century. The current top division has been known as MotoGP since 2002 when the four-stroke era began. Prior to that, the largest class was 500cc, both of which form a historical continuum as the official World Championship, although all classes have official status. In the top-flight series, Giacomo Agostini holds the title record with eight, followed by Valentino Rossi with seven and active rider Marc Márquez with six.

Before 1977, the only British round was the Isle of Man TT, which was part of the FIM championship from its inauguration in 1949 until 1976. The inaugural British motorcycle Grand Prix, the first motorcycle Grand Prix to be held on the British mainland, took place at the Silverstone Circuit. The event was moved to Donington Park in 1987 before returning to Silverstone in 2010. In early November 2017, Silverstone announced a three-year deal to host the races in 2018, 2019 and 2020.