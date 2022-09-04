((WATCH TV))**Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Free Online TV Channel 04 September 2022

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal online and on TV

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.

The Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in fine form too – the division’s best in fact – and top the fledgling Premier League table after a perfect five wins out of five.

In-form pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were once again on the scoresheet in midweek as Aston Villa were comfortably seen off, but the trip to Old Trafford – to face a home side with renewed confidence – represents their toughest test so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game:

What time is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The game kicks off at 4.30pm at Old Trafford on Saturday 4 September.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both dealing with “small complaints” meaning Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia should keep their places in the full-back positions for the hosts. Anthony Martial is still missing too meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting XI, should Ten Hag look to make changes from the side that won at Leicester.

Casemiro, who has come on as a substitute in the last two matches, is pushing for a first start in the middle of the park. Fellow new boy Antony could make his debut from the bench after arriving from Ajax on deadline day.

Arsenal were this week sweating on the fitness of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale but they, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, are now in contention to start after shaking off injuries. However, injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga keep his place.

Predicted lineups

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Prediction

The Gunners have been in fine form but a resurgence in the red side of Manchester makes this one harder to call than it looked like being a few weeks ago. Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal