Watch USA vs Venezuela | FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Live Stream

The 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, Group C USA vs Venezuela match will be held on September 4, 1:40 PM (International Time) and September 4, 10:10 PM (Indian Time).

USA vs Venezuela will go head to head in FIBA AmeriCup on September 4, i.e on Sunday at Geraldao Arena. Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists as Mexico beat the United States 73-67 on Friday in the opening Group C game for both teams at the FIBA ​​AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo leads the United States with 14 points. Norris Cole scored 11 rebounds and Gary Clark got 12 rebounds for the Americans. Both teams scored 39%. But the United States committed 18 offenses to Mexico’s 13 and was fined 22 times compared to Mexico’s 15. The loss didn’t shut the US down, but it certainly put pressure on the Americans in their last two games in the group stage.

There are 12 teams in the AmeriCup, divided into three groups of four. The top two teams in each group are guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals, along with two of the three third-placed teams. This means the United States is likely to reach the quarterfinals with wins in their remaining two games, and even a 1-1 chance in those games. The United States uses a roster of players who have recently played for G League teams or international clubs. The AmeriCup event is separate from the ongoing qualifiers for next year’s World Basketball Championship – seen as the main route for teams to secure a spot on the court for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Where And When To Watch?

USA vs Venezuela: Predicted Lineup

USA: John Jenkins, Langston Galloway, Robert Woodard II, Tyler Cavanaugh, Eric Mika

Venezuela: Gregory Vargas, Jhornan Zamora, Pedro Chourio, José Vargas, Luis Bethelmy

The 19th edition of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 will be held on 2–11 September in Recife, Brazil. Here’s how to watch the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 live stream free on TV, Roku, Firestick & Other Devices from anywhere in the world.

