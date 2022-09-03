WATCH! Utah State vs Alabama Live Online Free Broadcast 2022 Free

Alabama vs. Utah State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Utah State Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After a 13-2 record last year and an appearance in the CFP Championship, the Crimson Tide are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Utah State was 11-3 last season and is coming off of a 31-20 victory against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama was second best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 48. The Aggies were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 41 overall.

Bama has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Utah State to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Bama from covering the spread.