[[email protected]] RICK AND MORTY SEASON 6 EPISODE 1 ONLINE ONLINE FREE STREAMING TV 04 SEPTEMBER 2022
How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online – Release Date and Streaming
Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
The new season of Rick and Morty kicks off over Labor Day weekend with a release date of September 4. If you’re wondering when and where you can watch the series online, we’ve got you covered with all of the details below.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date
The first episode of Rick and Morty is set to premiere on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. and will be airing exclusively on Adult Swim during that time slot.
Episode Release Schedule
New episodes of Rick and Morty are tentatively scheduled to release every Sunday, though we don’t know all episode air dates just yet.
