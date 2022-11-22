Webinar: Apprenticeship Accountability Framework – Understanding the impact

Understanding the performance data used in governing apprenticeship provision is essential for any leader in the sector.

It’s a fundamental element of the Apprenticeship Training Provider Accountability Framework – now a primary source for government interventions.

Being aware of how the data is formed, the measures within it and how to respond is vital to managing effective provision from both a quality and a compliance perspective.

That’s why – led by David Lockhart-Hawkins with a contribution from Louise Doyle – we’re hosting a brand new 2-hour deep-dive session to help you get your data right and lay a strong foundation for the coming years.

If you are involved in managing and monitoring apprenticeship performance, this session is for you!

Taking place on Monday 12th December 2022 (10.00am-12.00pm) the session will cover:

Understanding the Apprenticeship Training Provider Accountability Framework, the indicators and risks

Internal performance indicators

How Ofsted use big data

What interventions and strategies should you employ when monitoring data

Q&A

Who is this for?

All those involved in apprenticeship management and leadership.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate the session. Louise Doyle, CEO of Mesma and SDN’s quality specialist will also be providing a contribution from a quality perspective.

David and Louise have worked with hundreds of apprenticeship providers, helping them to build effective compliance and quality strategies, laying a strong foundation for high-quality apprenticeship delivery.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

