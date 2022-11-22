Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Dec 12

Webinar: Apprenticeship Accountability Framework – Understanding the impact

December 12 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

£110

Understanding the performance data used in governing apprenticeship provision is essential for any leader in the sector.

It’s a fundamental element of the Apprenticeship Training Provider Accountability Framework – now a primary source for government interventions.

Being aware of how the data is formed, the measures within it and how to respond is vital to managing effective provision from both a quality and a compliance perspective.

That’s why – led by David Lockhart-Hawkins with a contribution from Louise Doyle – we’re hosting a brand new 2-hour deep-dive session to help you get your data right and lay a strong foundation for the coming years.

If you are involved in managing and monitoring apprenticeship performance, this session is for you!

Taking place on Monday 12th December 2022 (10.00am-12.00pm) the session will cover:

  • Understanding the Apprenticeship Training Provider Accountability Framework, the indicators and risks
  • Internal performance indicators
  • How Ofsted use big data
  • What interventions and strategies should you employ when monitoring data
  • Q&A

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you the webinar recordings and materials.

You can book onto the webinar for £110 (+VAT). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the webinar.

Who is this for?

All those involved in apprenticeship management and leadership.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate the session. Louise Doyle, CEO of Mesma and SDN’s quality specialist will also be providing a contribution from a quality perspective.

David and Louise have worked with hundreds of apprenticeship providers, helping them to build effective compliance and quality strategies, laying a strong foundation for high-quality apprenticeship delivery.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]

Details

Date:
December 12
Time:
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
£110
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk/webinar-apprenticeship-accountability-framework-understanding-the-impact-12-december/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Phone:
01622 962 411
Email:
hello@strategicdevelopmentnetwork.co.uk
View Organiser Website

