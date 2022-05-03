Webinar: Quality assurance and the role of the IQA for apprenticeships

Do you manage or conduct the internal quality assurance (IQA) of your apprenticeship provision?

If so, it’s vitally important to be focusing on the right things. Are your IQA activities solely focused on awarding body requirements, for example? Are you able to monitor the apprentice’s learning and progress effectively (particularly where there are no qualifications)? Is your role helping your teachers and trainers to prepare apprentices adequately for the gateway and end-point assessment?

On Thursday 28 July (10.00-11.15am), SDN and Mesma are teaming up to host an IQA webinar, taking you through:

The IQA role and the questions you should be asking

How to quality assure progress in the absence of qualifications

Practical examples of how IQA’s can contribute to preparing apprentices for end-point assessment

How you change and adapt your internal quality assurance processes so they are fit for purpose

A chance to share best practice with others

The webinar will be insightful and action-focused, equipping you with the knowledge, tools and resources to conduct your role as IQA effectively.

Who are these webinars for?

This webinar is designed for those responsible for the internal quality assurance of their apprenticeship provision (or similar roles).

Facilitators and speakers

The webinar will be facilitated by Carole Loader, director at quality-assurance specialists Mesma and senior Associate with SDN.

Why an SDN-Mesma webinar?

SDN and Mesma are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required. Mesma are quality assurance experts and provide online software, tools and in-depth support for providers across the country.

