Webinar series: Apprenticeship Costings 2022/23

Getting your apprenticeship costings right is essential for ESFA compliance and for operating a financially sound apprenticeship programme. For example:

Are you clear on what the apprenticeship actually costs you to deliver and where a profit margin can be made?

Are you clear on what are eligible and ineligible costs and that you aren’t overclaiming or underclaiming funding?

Are you reporting your training price breakdown correctly to the employer?

How do you recognise the apprentice’s prior learning and reflect this in your costings?

Are you applying the correct training price for your own employees (which must be at cost price)?

How do you measure whether a new apprenticeship standard is financially viable for you to deliver?

In the webinar series, we’ll help you to:

Be clear on eligible and ineligible costs and how to identify these

Measure and take the apprentice’s prior learning into account

Establish a clear rational for your costs – in particular, the training price and assessment price

Explore different costing models and options

The live webinars will take place on Thurs 27th October, Tues 1st & Thurs 3rd November (10.00-11.00am)

You can book onto the webinar series for £225 (+VAT). This includes the live webinars (with Q&A), the webinar recordings, and supporting tools / resources.

If you have several staff who would benefit, contact us below and we can let you know the most cost-effective way of you accessing the support.

Unable to make date / times? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and materials.

Who is this series for?

The webinars are for anyone involved in the development of apprenticeship costings. This could, for example, include finance staff, compliance staff, employer-facing staff, business development teams, commercial leads, senior managers / decision-makers.

Facilitators and speakers

The series will be facilitated by SDN Strategic Associate, David Lockhart-Hawkins. David lives and breathes the ESFA funding rules and has worked with providers across the country to establish effective compliance systems. David has been at the forefront of the apprenticeship reform compliance strategies, helping providers prepare to deliver standards.

Why an SDN webinar series?

SDN are leading experts in apprenticeship implementation of quality and compliance, having worked directly with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers. SDN supported many of the trailblazer employer groups developing standards and have worked with organisations across the country to launch and grow their apprenticeship provision.

