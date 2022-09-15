Webinar series: Developing your coaching and mentoring skills to improve apprentice success

Every interaction you have with apprentices is an important opportunity to help them learn, develop, grow and feel motivated in their role – but it requires the right skills.

Whether you deliver apprenticeship training or support the apprentice in the workplace, using expert coaching and mentoring techniques can have a significant impact on the apprentice’s success and future career.

That’s why we’re hosting this 4-part webinar series – to equip you with the skills to coach and mentor apprentices effectively and enhance the quality of workplace training.

Session 1 (Thursday 24 November 10-11.30am)

Introduction to coaching, mentoring and the learning environment

Who can be a coach and mentor

What makes coaching and mentoring work well

Ground rules and organisational considerations

Session 2 (Tuesday 13 December 2.30-4pm)

Coaching and mentoring skills, knowledge and behaviours

Mentoring and effective communication

How to link coaching and mentoring to training plans

Session 3 (Tuesday 17 January 2.30-4pm)

The experience of being coached and mentored

Supporting students’ learning through coaching and mentoring

Planning and running coaching and mentoring sessions

Session 4 (Thursday 16 February 10-11.30am)

Coaching and mentoring approaches and disciplines

Flexing styles to meet individual needs

Concluding and reviewing the relationship

Next steps in your development as a coach and mentor

Each session will be practical, interactive and give you chance to hone your skills. You’ll also receive a handbook with helpful exercises to build your confidence.

You can book onto the webinar series for £225 (+VAT). This includes the live webinars (with Q&A), the webinar recordings, and supporting tools / resources.

If you have several staff who would benefit, contact us below and we can let you know the most cost-effective way of you accessing the support. We can also deliver this course in-house.

Unable to make date / times? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and materials.

Who are these webinars for?

This series is for those involved in the training of apprentices, or those supporting apprentices in the workplace.

Facilitators and speakers

The course will be facilitated by Alison Sumpter and Simon Shaw. As well as their decades of experience in Management and Leadership Development, Simon and Alison specialise in coaching and mentoring and apprenticeships. They’ve worked with hundreds of providers and employers and developed resources around mentoring for the Department for Education, CIPD, Gatsby and others. In addition, Alison is an executive coach (Level 7 qualified).

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card. If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]