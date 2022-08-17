Webinar: Using the Ofsted EIF to support effective SAR and QIP development for apprenticeship providers

There’s only one way to go into an inspection with confidence and this event will set you off on the right path to achieving it.

Effective self-assessment (SAR) and quality improvement planning (QIP) is the cornerstone of high impact quality improvement. Yet too often, it falls short because it is perceived as a paper exercise, lacks evaluative content and results in a very long to-do list.

Drawn from SDN and Mesma’s work with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers – and led by a team of quality specialists, this webinar will help you:

Understand Quality Performance Indicators and the Education Inspection Framework

Get to grips with the core principles of effective self-assessment and how to practically implement them

Link your SAR and QIP clearly

Develop your approach to compiling a prioritised and realistic quality improvement plan based on the outcomes of self-assessment

The webinar will be insightful and action-focused, equipping you with the knowledge and tools for better quality improvement and inspection readiness.

The webinar will take place on Thursday 29 September – 9.00 – 10.30am.

You can book onto the webinar for £95 (+ VAT).

If you cannot make the date, register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and slides.

Who is this webinar for?

This webinar is designed for all those involved in SAR and QIP development in your organisation – whether senior managers, department leads, IQAs or front-line staff.

Facilitators and speakers

The webinar will be facilitated by Louise Doyle, director at quality-assurance specialists Mesma and Senior Associate with SDN.

Why an SDN-Mesma webinar?

SDN and Mesma are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team – working with Mesma – have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. Mesma are quality assurance experts and provide tools and in-depth support for providers across the country to drive the quality of their provision.

