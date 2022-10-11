Week of VocTech Podcast – Supporting hidden learner communities through human-centred design.

Our Guests Sophie Bailey (Host)

Founder and Host, The EdTech Podcast

Sophie Bailey is the founder and host of The Edtech Podcast, whose mission is to improve the dialogue between “ed” and “tech” for better innovation and impact. The VocTech Podcast series looks at how technology is enabling us to upskill and reskill in high impact ways, covering everything from the role of AI in learning, to why you might want to use VR in nuclear training, to scaling access to learning through technology.