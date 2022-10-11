Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Week of VocTech Podcast – Supporting hidden learner communities through human-centred design.

November 14 @ 11:00 am 11:45 am

Join us live for a #WeekofVocTech special edition of the VocTech Podcast.

  • In 2022, a business on a mission to provide better opportunities through technology apprenticeships hit a valuation of $1.7 billion, pairing coaches and apprentices with 500 big name employees.
  • What happens when you analyse gamer profiles in their thousands to understand skills traits and identify job pathways?
  • Since 2015, an online community has been working hard to connect the 13.5 million unpaid carers to the funding support available and to motivate and upskill one another.

In this session we will hear from three organisations whose innovative approaches have each successfully helped to surface and support hidden learner communities, through human-centred design.

Our Guests

Sophie Bailey (Host)
Founder and Host, The EdTech Podcast

Sophie Bailey is the founder and host of The Edtech Podcast, whose mission is to improve the dialogue between “ed” and “tech” for better innovation and impact. The VocTech Podcast series looks at how technology is enabling us to upskill and reskill in high impact ways, covering everything from the role of AI in learning, to why you might want to use VR in nuclear training, to scaling access to learning through technology.

Elizabeth Barrett
Vice President of Learning, Multiverse

Elizabeth is Vice President of Learning at Multiverse who’s professional apprenticeships are transforming what training, education and upskilling look like for people and companies. Elizabeth’s role involves overseeing Multiverse’s teams of product managers, coaches and operators, responsible for learning design, programme success, operations and innovation.

David Barrie
Co-founder, Game Academy

David is Co-founder of Game Academy, an early stage tech venture that helps players of video games make the most of their in-game talent out of game. For twenty years, David was a producer, director and executive producer of specialist factual and educational TV programmes for Channel 4, the BBC and US broadcasters. He has founded five multiple award-winning for profit and not-for-profit social impact ventures.

James Townsend
CEO and Co-founder, Mobilise

James is the CEO and Co-founder of Mobilise, a platform working with local government and the third sector to transform the way unpaid carers can access support and share their collective knowledge, expertise and skills. Their mission is to build a global community in which people with caring roles can support each other not just to care, but to care and thrive.

November 14
11:00 am – 11:45 am
Free
https://weekofvoctech.co.uk/monday/voctech-podcast-special

Ufi VocTech Trust
info@ufi.co.uk
