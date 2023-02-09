Shopping Cart

From education to employment

What Inspectors Will Be Looking For When They Inspect Your Online Delivery On Demand

March 10 @ 10:00 am 11:00 pm

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be fair to say that Ofsted rarely focused in detail on any part of a provider’s provision that was delivered online, preferring instead to concentrate its inspection activities on traditional methods of face-to-face delivery.

However, all that changed with the onset of the pandemic. Now, the vast majority of providers who moved part, or all, of their delivery online during the Covid-19 pandemic have permanently retained elements of their teaching, assessment and support online, or indeed all of it, for various reasons. Therefore, Ofsted’s approach, and priority given, to inspecting online delivery have clearly had to change. This webinar examined how Ofsted will inspect your online delivery and what inspectors will be looking out for.

Took place on 8/2/23. Available on demand till 7/2/24.

Online

