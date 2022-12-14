What Ofsted looks for in Highly Effective Leaders and Managers on Inspection for NHS providers

Overview

‘Leadership and management’ is one of the four graded key judgements on a full inspection that will determine your ‘overall effectiveness grade’, and a key focus on all other types of inspection and for every type of provider.

So, it is extremely important that you understand what evidence inspectors will want to see when they inspect leadership and management.

This interactive webinar will tell you what matters most to Ofsted inspectors when they look at leadership and management on inspection and how they triangulate their evidence for them against their judgements about your ‘quality of education’.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar, you will have learned about:

Leadership and management in the context of the Education Inspection Framework (EIF);

Current inspection themes for leaders and managers of apprenticeships to consider;

Particular challenges that can face apprenticeship leaders and managers in NHS Trusts;

The key qualities of highly effective leaders and managers;

The interrelationship between ‘quality of education’ and ‘leadership and management’;

What matters most to Ofsted inspectors when they look at leadership and management on inspection;

The difference between your ‘curriculum strategy’ and ‘curriculum intent’;

Why inspectors will focus on your continuing professional development and performance management for staff;

Why good governance is important as part of your leadership arrangements;

Ensuring you have effective management arrangements in place for safeguarding;

What is usually not in scope for the inspection of leadership and management.

Who should attend this webinar

Senior leaders and managers that are responsible for managing all aspects of the education and training provision and learner experience within their NHS organisations.

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England, and is complimentary and exclusive to AELP Members in NHS Trusts.

Click here to register your place.

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions