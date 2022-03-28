Working and Engaging with Employers for Apprenticeship Provision during 2022/23

Overview

This webinar will take those colleagues involved in employer engagement, business development, client relationship management, marketing and recruitment strategy development and activities through good practice and effective strategies ‘tried and tested’ in apprenticeship provision.

During the webinar, we will explore the stages of an apprentice’s learning journey that the employer must be involved in and the EIF expectations for their involvement in effective and expected tripartite arrangements.

We will review the sector and EIF expectations and requirements for current and good practice arrangements in employer engagement and client relations and we will discuss the successful strategies that a provider uses, through discussion with the Chief Operating Officer of a national niche apprenticeship provider.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Explore key aspects of effective employer engagement and strategies for apprenticeship provision during 2022/23;

Discuss the protocols and working arrangements, for developing strong employer partnerships and input, sharing of communications and information;

Enable the development of a robust and effective client relationship/business development framework, strategy and processes, including measuring practice against the EIF 2022.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is suitable for the following roles at apprenticeship providers:

Senior Leaders;

Business Development/Client Relationship Leaders and Managers;

Marketing and Recruitment Management;

Managers responsible for quality arrangements.

Speaker

MAUREEN DEARY, FE & SKILLS INSPECTOR

CRAIG POTTER, PERFORMANCE & STANDARDS DIRECTOR, DAVIES LEARNING SOLUTIONS