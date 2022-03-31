Workshop: Preparing for inspections as an HEI

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted took responsibility for inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision.

This is a big shift for many HEIs and other organisations delivering apprenticeships at this level. What does this mean in practice, how do you prepare and more importantly, how can the change support you in development of your internal quality assurance processes for apprenticeships?

SDN (apprenticeship specialists) and Mesma (quality specialists) have teamed up once again to host this online workshop session.

During the session, we’ll:

Build on your existing knowledge of the Education Inspection Framework and the process of inspection

Set out key findings from inspections of apprenticeship provision delivered by HEIs, and themes we’ve identify more broadly from our work with Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeships

Give you the chance to hear from an HEI on their experience of inspection and the impact on their approach to delivering apprenticeships

Help you to identify areas of strength and weakness in existing provision

Support you to develop an action plan to support quality improvement help with preparation

The workshop takes place on Wednesday 25 May 2022 (9.30am – 1.00pm)

You can book onto the session for £135.00 (+VAT). This includes the session (with Q&A), webinar recording, slides and supporting tools / resources.

Delivered in a small group you will gain real value in facilitated group discussions and sharing best practice and experiences. Here’s what previous delegates said:

“Excellent! Could not fault it. Far exceeded expectations. It was fantastic value for money. Very helpful and provided excellent takeaways. Practical stuff. Great subject knowledge. Brilliant having a smaller group – being able to directly ask Louise questions was great. It felt like a safe environment for having an open conversation. I appreciated how positive Louise was and the overall vibe of the workshops was that of positivity rather than being scared of Ofsted.”

Who is this for?

The content will be relevant to all those involved in apprenticeship oversight and delivery in an HEI setting.

Facilitators and speakers

The workshop session will be led by Louise Doyle, SDN Strategic Associate and Director of Mesma. Alongside her work on quality assurance, improvement and inspection, Louise has been at the forefront of supporting Universities to launch, grow and improve their apprenticeship provision. The session will include input from an HEI who has already been inspected by Ofsted.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment, including many HEIs. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups across many higher-level standards, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card. If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]