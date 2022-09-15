Workshop: Rethinking your business development strategy for apprenticeships

« All Events

The pace of change in the workplace has never been greater. For many apprenticeship providers, that means rethinking your offer, your place in the market and how you grow and retain strong partnerships with employers.

Drawing on SDN’s work with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers and 900 employers, this workshop will help you review and rethink your business development strategy for apprenticeships.

Taking place on Tuesday 13 December (9.30am-1pm), the session will be challenging and practical, helping you to consider:

Your business development strategy (external)

• Trends and changing priorities – rethinking your role and your place in the market

• Aligning your offer to the short- and long-term workforce priorities of employers

• Growing and retaining strong strategic partnerships

Business development strategy (internal)

• Developing and costing your offer

• Rethinking your sales process and cadence models

• Aligning your marketing and business development strategies

• Organisational structures – effective working between recruitment and curriculum teams

During the session, you’ll have chance to explore new ideas and approaches with other senior business development leads and effective practice across different provider and employer settings.

You can book onto the session for £150.00 (+VAT)

If you have several staff that would benefit, do get in touch and we’ll let you know the most cost-effective way of accessing the support.

Who is this session for?

This session is designed for senior managers responsible, or involved in, their organisation’s business development strategy for apprenticeships.

Facilitators and speakers

The workshop will be facilitated by Louise Doyle and Alison Sumpter – senior apprenticeship and business development specialists at SDN. As well as holding senior business development roles in FE, Louise and Alison have worked with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and employers to improve employer engagement strategies, apprentice recruitment and the overall quality of provision.

Why an SDN workshop?

SDN are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card. If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]

Related Events