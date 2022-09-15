Workshop series: Developing effective governance as an ITP

« All Events

Governance is in the spotlight. It’s a key area of external scrutiny for government.

It’s essential in maintaining your status as an approved provider, in achieving a good Ofsted grade, in meeting accountability frameworks and supporting continuous improvement and growth. But it can also be a significant area of weakness for providers.

That’s why we’re excited to launch a new series of workshops for independent training providers to support the delivery of good and impactful governance for your organisation.

The online series includes an introductory session, with three specific sessions looking at governance in relation to learners, employers and stakeholders, and the provider. Each session will be practical and interactive, covering key elements such as quality, performance data and strategy.

Introductory workshop (19 October, 10:00am–12:00pm)

Drivers and priorities of governance for independent training providers

Best practice principles of governance

What your organisation needs to achieve from governance

Exploring structures, membership and governance arrangements

Considering the Learner within governance (2 November, 10:00am–12:30pm)

Putting the learner at the core of your governance through effective monitoring, reporting and practical actions

Incorporating apprenticeships and other programmes

Considering employers and stakeholders within governance (16 November, 10:00am–12:30pm)

Understanding the governance needs and roles of key stakeholders

Incorporating apprenticeship employers, Ofsted, DfE/ESFA and local stakeholders and drivers

Considering you as the provider within your governance (30 November, 10:00am-12:30pm)

Exploring how governance can support provider leadership and organisational development

Incorporating how leaders and managers can be challenged and supported to achieve their KPIs

Whilst all four workshops will be delivered as a programme, we are giving you the flexibility to book onto all, some or just one of the workshops to meet your needs.

Each delegate will receive the workshop materials and a practical take-away resource or tool that will support their governance practice.

Costs

You can book onto all four workshops at a discounted rate of £495+vat or one or more of the workshops at the following prices:

Introductory workshop – £150+vat

Considering the Learner within governance workshop – £175+vat

Considering employers and stakeholders within governance workshop – £175+vat

Considering you as the provider within your governance workshop – £175+vat

If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the series.

Who are these workshops for?



The workshops have been designed for governors, leaders and senior managers with governance responsibilities.

Facilitators and speakers

Karen Kelly and Anna Sutton are part of SDN’s team of senior associates who support Governor teams at a wide range of training providers across England. This includes working with organisations who are implementing significant leadership / governance changes, rapid improvement plans, mergers, reviews of the effectiveness of governance and operating in the role of Governor.

Why SDN?

Drawing on our work with over 1,000 training and employer-providers, we can help you understand, design, and establish highly effective governance structures and mechanisms – supporting your organisation to thrive whilst meeting the requirements of funding bodies and regulators.

