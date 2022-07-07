Writing a Maths and English Strategy

Planning how to achieve outstanding maths and English in your organisation

This virtual workshop aims to develop participants’ knowledge and understanding of the form and function of a maths and English strategy. It will identify effective strategic statements to achieve intended outcome and the steps needed to achieve the intended outcome.

At the end of this workshop, delegates will be able to:

Write clear strategic statements

Identify the steps to achieve outcomes

Write a strategic plan to identify responsibilities for implementation, progress checks and impact.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£99.00 + VAT

NON-MEMBER RATE

£249.00 + VAT