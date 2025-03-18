Forging London’s Future: The Power of Skills Competitions in Further Education

Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” This rings especially true when considering the power of vocational education in shaping the future workforce.

In February, the Skills Show at Barking & Dagenham College offered a glimpse into this transformative power, acting as a precursor to the forthcoming London Inter-College Skills Show. The event provided London’s next generation of talent with a firsthand experience of the intensity and excitement of industry-driven challenges, showcasing how practical learning can bridge the gap between education and real-world careers. Among those present was Dominic Twomey, Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, who spoke about the impact of skills competitions in shaping the workforce of the future:

“I’m honoured to be at Barking & Dagenham College for this incredible WorldSkills UK-endorsed event. It’s more than just a competition, it’s a launchpad for our young people, giving them hands-on, industry-standard training under real-world pressure. Seeing these learners rise to the challenge today proves they’re ready to take on the job market and it’s truly impressive!”

His words illuminate the strength of further education and skills-based training, which has long been vital in connecting education, employers, and communities. In this well-established ecosystem, colleges collaborate closely with industry to foster a resilient, skilled, and adaptable workforce, ensuring learners are prepared for the evolving demands of the job market.

For students, competitions like these are a transformational experience. Imagine a young engineering apprentice from your college, working tirelessly to perfect a pressure test for the WorldSkills UK finals. The challenge? A real-world scenario that mimics what an advanced manufacturing engineer might face on the job. The pressure, time constraints, and intense scrutiny are all designed to replicate workplace challenges.

This experience isn’t just about personal achievement. On March 26th, the Inter-College Skills Show will bring this same intensity to a broader audience. Colleges across Greater London and Essex will compete in engineering, cyber security, construction, and more to refine technical skills and boost their employability opportunities.

Over the next year, this initiative is set to double in size, welcoming new colleges and expanding into additional industries. The ambition is clear: London’s workforce needs to be future-proof, creating more opportunities for learners to train under real-world conditions.

For many students, skills competitions provide an opportunity beyond a traditional classroom setting. Sir Richard Branson once said, “Education doesn’t just make us smarter. It makes us more confident, more resilient, and better equipped to tackle the challenges of life.” This sentiment resonates deeply with those who take part in skills competitions.

Competitions bridge education and employment, refining technical skills while instilling confidence, resilience, and a deep understanding of industry expectations. These experiences ensure that when students step into the job market, they’re not just prepared, they carry the mindset and adaptability needed to thrive.

For participants, winning isn’t the only measure of success. Employers increasingly recognise that competitors bring something invaluable to the workplace: resilience, adaptability, and industry-relevant experience. These qualities will define the city’s future workforce in an era where London must compete globally.

How the London Growth Plan Fits In

The London Growth Plan, recently published as part of a 10-year economic strategy, underscores the critical role of workforce development in sustaining the city’s prosperity. The plan outlines a vision for a more prosperous, fairer, and greener London. A key pillar of this strategy is ensuring that skills development aligns with industry needs, strengthening the connection between education, employment, and economic growth.

To keep the city’s economy thriving, we need a skilled workforce that is technically proficient and adaptable to industry’s evolving demands. The London Growth Plan highlights key priorities to secure economic growth, enhance job opportunities, and support innovation. These priorities are not just theoretical; they align directly with the impact of skills competitions, which provide real-world, hands-on experience to learners, ensuring they are ready to meet employer needs from day one.

Skills competitions boost productivity by equipping participants with green technology, digital innovation, and advanced engineering expertise. At the same time, they serve as a powerful tool for fostering inclusion, creating opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds and breaking down barriers in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as construction and engineering.

Competitions also contribute to green growth, an essential aspect of London’s future economic strategy, by promoting sustainable practices and preparing the workforce for emerging industries in renewable energy and eco-friendly construction. Additionally, London must maintain its global competitiveness, and these competitions help set international benchmarks, ensuring the city remains a leader in skills excellence and workforce development.

By integrating skills competitions into the city’s broader economic strategy, London isn’t just filling jobs, it’s setting the stage for long-term workforce resilience.

Why Employers Are Paying Attention

Employers across engineering, hospitality, and digital industries now use skills competitions as a recruitment pipeline. For them, it’s a simple equation: candidates who have competed in pressure-tested environments are more prepared for the demands of high-stakes workplaces.

A prime example is the construction sector, where industry demand in London has surged due to significant infrastructure projects like Crossrail and the regeneration of East London. Many firms have turned to competitions to identify promising new talent. At a recent skills event in the capital, Mark Hilton, Policy Delivery Director at BusinessLDN, highlighted the crucial role of competitions in preparing young people for employment:

“I think skills competitions are incredibly important for students. They give them the ability to test their skills in a real-life environment. That level of pressure, and that level of competition really helps them as they think about their next job opportunities.”

Major London firms also invest in the competitions, offering industry-led challenges, sponsorship, and judging opportunities. This direct involvement means students aren’t just learning in isolation, they’re tackling real-world problems designed by companies that will eventually hire them.

The Future of London’s Skills Landscape

There’s an old saying: “You have to be in it to win it.” Most of us associate this phrase with playing the lottery or competing on sports day at school, but it also applies to skills competitions and career success. Like an athlete training for a race, those who step up to compete develop resilience, skill, and the confidence to push themselves further than they ever thought possible.

As the London Growth Plan unfolds, skills competitions are set to play an even more significant role in shaping the future workforce. They are more than just a showcase; they are a proven pathway to success, where individuals refine their talents, gain industry exposure, and position themselves for future career opportunities. In the same way that school sports days taught us the value of effort, teamwork, and performance under pressure, skills competitions provide a real-world equivalent, preparing young people for the demands of the modern workplace.

Imagine a London where every young person, regardless of background, has a pathway to success through skill-building opportunities that match industry demands. Imagine a city where technical excellence is just as celebrated as academic achievement, where employers view skills competitions as a gold standard for recruitment.

Samuel Johnson once said, “When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford.” That sentiment still holds true today, London is a city built on ambition, resilience, and innovation. Skills competitions are a testament to that enduring spirit, equipping future professionals with the expertise and confidence to drive the city’s economy forward.

That’s the London we are helping build, one competition at a time, fostering innovation across industries, and ensuring that technical excellence continues to define the city’s workforce, just as it has for generations.

By Jason Turton, Deputy Principal for Barking & Dagenham College