From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Skills World Live Radio Show: Summer Exam Series: What lessons can we learn?

SkillsWorldLive September 23, 2022
0 Comments
Summer exam series: what lessons can we learn?

This week, Dr Jo Saxton, the Chief Regulator at Ofqual, makes her inaugural appearance on the Skills World Live Radio Show.

Presenter, Tom Bewick, interviewed the quango chief about four key issues:

  1. The roll out of plans to tackle grade inflation as a result of the pandemic?
  2. What lessons will be learned from the delay to some VTQ results this summer?
  3. One year on from taking on the role, how is her ‘true north’ agenda going and what does it mean in practice for regulation?
  4. How will the Skills Act and IfATE’s new role in approving qualifications avoid a bureaucratic nightmare?

Listen to previous episodes of the show at www.skillsworldlive.com or where you usually get your podcasts.

If you enjoyed the music on the show this week, don’t forget you can access all the track listings at our Spotify playlist.

Next week, we will be broadcasting The Great Skills Debate from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, with shadow skills minister, Toby Perkins MP and Alan Woods OBE, plus other special guests.

Published in: Exclusive to FE News, Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Podcast, Featured voices
Topics:
SkillsWorldLive

