A shortcut to personal growth: the WorldSkills UK Competition transforms apprentices’ confidence

In this article, Jenny explains why WorldSkills UK Competitions benefit apprentices and their tutors.

Meeting Steph McGovern, in an impressively sequined suit, on Channel 4’s Packed Lunch was just one of the highlights for the winners of WorldSkills UK last year.

With WorldSkills UK 2023 now open for registration, I have reflected on Kaplan’s involvement in sponsoring the Accounting Technician competition in recent years, beyond the dazzling finals ceremony. For me, most importantly it’s how the apprentices, and just as crucially their tutors, benefit from the whole experience.

Skills of a specific tangible kind are ever more important, as employers and global ‘future world of work’ surveys so often cite. And people joining professions need to look more closely than ever at what skills they really have, and how to develop and apply them in the workplace. Of course, the whole conception of apprenticeships is founded upon the notion that work and education are successfully combined for this very purpose.

Researching Skills Gaps

When researching skills gaps in 2021, Search, the recruitment firm, reported in ‘Mind the Gap’ that adaptability, self-management and teamwork were the most desirable skills for the accounting and finance sector. Entering the WorldSkills UK competition programme addresses those three skills (and more) whatever the nature of the competition. Apprentices and learners may feel that the idea of entering such a competition, with its number of commitments, is offputtingly demanding. But the only way to grow as a professional is to try new things that stretch or push us in directions and to degrees which we haven’t previously experienced.

Last year, I saw first-hand the benefits for competitors in the Accounting Technician competition The competitors’ confidence levels soared as they worked together in small teams to solve problems, interpret financial information and present their analysis of a business scenario in front of judges. The experience involved receiving feedback and memorable advice from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. The competitors practised networking skills by talking with other competitors (most stayed over in the same hotel, so it was sociable too) and by visiting the exhibition stands at the finals and getting great encouragement from the Association of Accounting Technicians.

Training providers or employers supporting WorldSkills UK

If you’re reading this as a training provider or employer, there are myriad benefits to organisations from supporting WorldSkills UK. Taking part counts towards apprentices’ Off the Job Learning Time and the competition complements the curriculum. There’s anticipation, excitement from participating in a national movement, and a fully justified sense of achievement for reaching the next stages.

The accounting competition has three rounds, with the best performing teams making it through to the next stage. You might think the actual finals could be sharp-elbowed, but this isn’t remotely the case. Our accounting finalists were genuinely supportive of each other: they mixed with the other teams and displayed impressive camaraderie. There was even laughter! They saw other competitions in action too from the flair and creativity of the floristry competitors to the intricacy of the mechatronics teams.

You’ll be struck too by the positive ripple effect within organisations, seen through colleagues’ pride in their learners getting through the different stages. Tutors and Talent Coaches are instrumental in persuading, cajoling, encouraging and re-assuring learners that it’s fine to try, to put their name forward, to give it a go and to be proud of having the courage to enter. Tutors and Curriculum teams can refer to WorldSkills UK within curriculum design and planning, providing stretch and challenge for the learners who engage with it, and inculcating a sense of ambition.

It was fantastic to see employer representatives attend the finals to see the quality of work on offer by those entering the profession. They quietly cheered their people on and did some good PR work, by taking photos of their teams to share through internal comms for deserved recognition. The competitors were ambassadors for their companies and brilliant role models for those looking to begin a career in accounting.

Worldskills UK Finalists Experience

When we surveyed the finalists after the competition concluded in November 2022, 20% of the respondents rated the entire experience as 9/10 and 80% of them as 10/10. They commented that the competition had “a huge positive impact”, that it “increased my confidence, accounting knowledge and skills” and that “I’ve always struggled with confidence, but the competition was a great opportunity to overcome this.” This confirms the importance of the experience in helping apprentices further their careers.

Whilst the winners receive medals and deserved kudos, the real prize in my eyes is the boost in the finalists’ confidence from taking part and the personal growth that helps them to develop in their careers.

Without doubt, working with Kaplan colleagues at the WorldSkills UK Finals to assist the accounting competitors was my highlight of 2022. So, we are asking all learning providers and employers to encourage your apprentices and learners to be ambitious and go for it this year. Oh, and they might meet Steph McGovern too.

By Jenny Pelling, Director of Apprenticeship Development and Diversity, Kaplan

WorldSkills UK Competitions are open for entry until 24 March.

