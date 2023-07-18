Arden University appoints Professor Yang (Lucy) Lu as Provost

Arden University – a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning – has appointed Professor Yang (Lucy) Lu as Provost.

Professor Lu will be supporting the delivery of Arden University’s vision and mission to give all people equal opportunities for higher education and increase access to higher education through digital technology and innovation. She will also be helping to consolidate Arden University’s distinctive academic portfolio and expand the global footprint of the university through promoting access, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Professor Carl Lygo, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University, commented:

“Professor Lu is a resilient and entrepreneurial education leader with ample experience in global higher education. We are extremely excited and privileged to have her join the Arden University team and are looking forward to working alongside her to develop our footprint in the academic world.”

With over 20 years of professional experience in both public and private education institutions of global higher education, Professor Lu has held several senior academic leadership posts and international development leadership roles in several UK universities, including Newcastle University, Plymouth University, Northumbria University and Bournemouth University.

She has also previously served as the Provost and Global Academic Director at London School of Commerce Group (LSC), where she took strategic responsibilities in designing, developing and implementing the LSC Group global academic strategy. This supported the Group’s vision and mission by enhancing its institutional effectiveness, increasing global visibility and meeting development and financial targets globally.

Professor Lu’s knowledge and experience have sparked innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, diversity and flexibility throughout academic culture and have created transformational change in teaching, learning and the development of research-informed culture.

Commenting on her appointment, Professor Lu said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Arden University and helping them to drive towards further accomplishments along the way.

“In a short space of time, Arden University has achieved so much, all while sticking true to its values of ensuring access to higher education is open for all. I am looking forward to working alongside our Vice Chancellor and the Board to explore the innovative ways we can expand and change higher education for the better.”

Professor Lu also holds BA(Hons) from Northumbria University and an MBA and DBA from Newcastle University.

Professor Lu’s appointment serves as a part of Arden University’s strategic changes, which allow its board members to steer the university in a further positive direction, following on from Fabrizio Guccione being appointed as Deputy CEO earlier this year.

