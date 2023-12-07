Aston University appoints new deputy dean people, culture and inclusion

Shivani Sharma will join the University’s College of Business and Social Sciences in January 2024

She was recently listed as one of 50 leaders in the UK who bring kindness, transparency and equity centre stage in their approach

Aston University is pleased to announce the appointment of a new deputy dean people, culture and inclusion in its College of Business and Social Sciences.

Professor Shivani Sharma will join the University in January 2024.

Shivani is currently based at the University of Hertfordshire where she has held several leadership positions, most recently as head of the Department of Psychology, Sport and Geography.

Prior to this she was the executive lead for equality, diversity and widening participation in the School of Life and Medical Sciences, leading its first Athena Swan Silver Award as well as spearheading initiatives with institutional impact.

As an associate dean education, she has been an enabler of innovation in learning, teaching and assessment. Her motivation lies in equipping graduates with the ability not just to navigate but to thrive in ever-evolving workplaces.

As a health services researcher, Shivani’s work focuses on making health and psychological care accessible and equitable, mitigating disadvantages arising from factors such as ethnicity, economic means, gender, disability and or language.

She is an advocate for science that is inclusive, amplifying the voices of those impacted by health gaps as central to how care is planned, organised and delivered. Shivani has received national recognition for her sustained contribution to delivering change programmes with demonstrable impact, and in November 2023, she was listed as one of 50 leaders in the UK who bring kindness, transparency and equity centre stage in their approach.

Shivani said:

“I am very excited about joining the College of Business and Social Sciences, especially in a position that prioritises people, culture and inclusion.

“The University’s 2030 strategy is ambitious, and I look forward to driving partnerships that continually reimagine and redefine the concepts of positive culture, equity, inclusion and their transformative potential.”

Professor Zoe Radnor, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Sharma to Aston University.

“Shivani’s diverse career positions her perfectly for her new role as deputy dean people, culture and inclusion.

“Her passionate commitment to making health and psychological care accessible and equitable aligns seamlessly with our mission at the University.

“We eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions Shivani will bring, fostering a positive and inclusive environment that resonates with our ambitious Aston 2030 strategy.”

