Birmingham Newman University appoints new University Secretary

Birmingham Newman University is delighted to welcome Yvonne Salter Wright to the University’s Executive Leadership team as University Secretary and Clerk to Council. The newly framed role will include leading the University’s strategic planning function as well as its corporate governance, compliance, risk and assurance provision, and being Clerk to the University Council.

The University’s Chair of Council, Emeritus Professor Margaret A House OBE, was pleased to recommend Yvonne’s appointment for ratification to the Council saying “Yvonne is a great appointment for Birmingham Newman University and speaking on behalf of the University Council, we very much look forward to working with Yvonne to continue to strengthen our governance as an institution and help to drive our strategic objectives”.

Yvonne has over 25 years professional and voluntary experience in education, building extensive knowledge and expertise in policy development, governance and leadership within higher education as well as within schools and multi academy companies. She has experience within a range of University operations such as research support, admissions and widening participation, student services, children’s services, governance, and delivery assurance. Yvonne is passionate about diversity and inclusion and has a track record of ensuring the voice of all stakeholders informs policy formation and decision making, encouraging community engagement and supporting the wellbeing of both staff and students. She completed her undergraduate degree in World Politics with minors in Economics and Philosophy at the Catholic University of America, and her MA in International Studies at the University of Warwick.

Upon appointment Yvonne said:

“I am delighted to be joining Birmingham Newman University at this exciting phase of growth and development. The University is going from strength to strength, increasing its international reach while being deeply rooted in and serving its local and regional communities. I am looking forward to enriching the already successful partnership between the University’s executive team and members of the Council and contributing to the development and realisation of the University’s future strategic vision.”

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jackie Dunne, said she was looking forward to Yvonne joining the Birmingham Newman University’s Executive team, stating:

“It is wonderful to have Yvonne on-board. We are currently embarking on an exciting chapter of growth and success at Birmingham Newman University and Yvonne will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to help us to build a stronger and more dynamic future for our students, our staff, and the stakeholders and partners with whom we are proud to work”.

Published in