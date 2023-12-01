Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Bravissimo CEO Leanne Cahill installed as University’s new Chancellor

University of Sunderland December 1, 2023
Bravissimo CEO Leanne Cahill installed as University's new Chancellor

Leanne Cahill, CEO of retail company Bravissimo and University of Sunderland graduate, has been officially installed as the University’s next Chancellor.

She follows in the footsteps of multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE after four years in the role.

Emeli performed the official handover today (Thursday 30 November) during the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.

Both she and Leanne also received honorary awards during the ceremony in recognition of their inspirational work in different fields of endeavour.

Emeli received an Honorary Doctorate of Music, while Leanne has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in recognition of her outstanding business career and work in promoting social mobility and inspiring confidence in others.

Published in: Education, Executive appointments
University of Sunderland

