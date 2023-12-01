Bravissimo CEO Leanne Cahill installed as University’s new Chancellor

Leanne Cahill, CEO of retail company Bravissimo and University of Sunderland graduate, has been officially installed as the University’s next Chancellor.

She follows in the footsteps of multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE after four years in the role.

Emeli performed the official handover today (Thursday 30 November) during the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.

Both she and Leanne also received honorary awards during the ceremony in recognition of their inspirational work in different fields of endeavour.

Emeli received an Honorary Doctorate of Music, while Leanne has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in recognition of her outstanding business career and work in promoting social mobility and inspiring confidence in others.

