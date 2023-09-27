Cardiff Met appoints new Vice-Chancellor

Cardiff Metropolitan University is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Helen Langton MBE.

Professor Langton, who will start at Cardiff Met on Monday 8th April 2024, brings a wealth of experience, having served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Suffolk for the past five years. She was previously Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at the University of South Wales and prior to this was Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean in the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at the University of the West of England.

Professor Langton said:

“I’m excited to begin my tenure as Vice-Chancellor at Cardiff Met and can’t wait to get to know the University, its staff and students over the coming months.

“There are many words that are used to describe Cardiff Met: progressive, ambitious, innovative, purposeful, professionally focused and courageous to name a few, and these resonate with my values and aspirations too. As a Welsh resident I am delighted to be returning to work in Wales and to be joining this well established and growing institution for the next part of its journey.”

Professor Langton’s appointment follows a global search, overseen by the Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, John Taylor CBE, who said:

“We are thrilled Professor Langton will be joining us at Cardiff Met; her impressive leadership experience, understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the sector and personal research success will ensure Cardiff Met continues to move forward.

“She clearly has an excitement and passion for what Cardiff Met does, and what she can offer us as she takes on this hugely important role. I look forward to working with Professor Langton when she takes up her role.”

As well as more than 30 years’ experience in higher education, Professor Langton has been a registered nurse for more than four decades and has a strong profile on the national and international stage. In June this year, Professor Langton received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of her contribution to education, health service provision and community engagement.

Professor Langton will succeed Professor Cara Aitchison, Cardiff Met’s President and Vice-Chancellor since 2016, who has led a major transformation of the University.

