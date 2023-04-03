Daniel Kebede Elected General Secretary of NEU from 1 September

The elections for the first single General Secretary of the National Education Union closed at midday on Friday, 31 March and we are pleased to announce that Daniel Kebede was elected to succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney who stand down at the end of August 2023.

Daniel is a qualified primary teacher, with a law degree from the University of Wales, who has taught all ages from Early Years to Key Stage 4. Daniel’s roles within the NEU include National Executive member from 2019, National President in 2021 and local officer in Durham. Daniel was the winner of the prestigious Blair Peach Award in 2017 for outstanding contributions to social justice.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the NEU, commented:

“We offer warm congratulations to Daniel Kebede in his election as NEU General Secretary. Daniel will take up the post on 1 September. It is an honour to lead and serve NEU members and we know that Daniel will continue the union’s work to give a voice to the profession and campaign for the world class education system our children deserve. We offer our commiserations to Niamh Sweeney but welcome the fact that, from September, Daniel will be fortunate to work alongside Niamh in her role as our first elected Deputy General Secretary.”

Daniel Kebede was elected General Secretary Designate in a ballot which was open between 6 February and 31 March 2023.

Total number of valid votes counted: 41,544

Daniel Kebede: 28,636

Niamh Sweeney: 12,918

Turnout: 9.0%

Published in