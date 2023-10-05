Dr Leah Fox joins Buckinghamshire New University as new Head of School of Aviation and Security

Dr Leah Fox has been appointed as Buckinghamshire New University’s (BNU) new Head of School of Aviation and Security, ahead of joining the institution in January 2024.

Dr Leah Fox is currently a Principal Lecturer in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, where she is also the Associate Head of Global Engagement and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Dr Fox has experience in investigations and security risk management, with research interests in intelligence analysis, global security, private policing and extremism and radicalisation.

Prior to entering academia, Dr Fox spent 15 years working in investigative and analytical capacities in public and private sectors in the Middle East, North America and Europe.

Speaking of her appointment, Dr Fox said:

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head of School of Aviation and Security. As I embark on this journey, I am filled with optimism and enthusiasm for the future of our School. I believe that by fostering a collaborative environment, nurturing innovation, and staying committed to excellence, we can achieve remarkable heights in aviation and security education.

“Together with our dedicated staff, talented students, and the unwavering support of industry leaders, I am confident that we will create a dynamic learning environment that not only meets the evolving demands of the industry, but also inspires the next generation of aviation, security and criminal justice professionals. Thank you for this incredible opportunity, and let us soar to new heights together!”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor at BNU, Professor Damien Page, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Leah to BNU as the new Head of School of Aviation and Security. Her professional expertise, outstanding leadership and ambitious vision for the School will ensure that we continue to position BNU at the forefront of high impact education and research and we look forward to seeing this subject area thrive.”

The School of Aviation and Security shapes pilots, police officers, security and aviation professionals of the future, offering a well-established, inspiring mix of courses to help give graduates a head start in their chosen careers. Some of the courses on offer include Intelligence, Security and Resilience, Organisational Capability Development, Professional Policing, Aviation Security, Managing Organisational Risk and Resilience, Aviation Management with Pilot Training and International Tourism Management.

Published in