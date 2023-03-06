Edtech Leader Genius Group Appoints Saranjit Sangar as Global CEO of GeniusU

GeniusU, the global edtech subsidiary of Genius Group, welcomes Saranjit Sangar as its new global Chief Executive Officer, based in the UK.

Ms. Sangar brings over 15 years of leadership experience with a successful track record of building and scaling businesses, growing teams, and creating value for customers and partners in the tech sector. Prior to joining GeniusU, Ms. Sangar was CEO of edtech company UpGrad, responsible for growing operations in the EMEA region, and formerly held leadership positions at Amazon and Grab.

Ms. Sangar’s role will focus on increasing revenue, profit growth, and any future company acquisitions, replacing founder Roger James Hamilton as the CEO.

Genius Group founder Roger James Hamilton comments:

“Saranjit’s proven success in EdTech, revenue, profit growth, and M&A makes her the perfect choice to lead GeniusU’s global expansion.

“With her leadership, we look forward to continuing to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills needed to succeed in today’s market, as well as expanding the GeniusU community.”

Sanrajit Sangar commented:

“I am delighted to join the exceptional team at GeniusU and honoured to have the opportunity to help them take their growing business to the next level.

“GeniusU is the world’s leading education platform connecting over 4 million students to the right network, knowledge, and opportunities based on their personal values, vision, passions, talents, and purpose. I look forward to enabling their mission of making lifelong education accessible, relevant, and affordable to all.

“At GeniusU we are going through an exciting phase of transition that will allow us to attract more partners, and learners and create a beautiful cycle of sustainable growth with the help of technology”

