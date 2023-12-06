ESCP Business School appoints Prof. Frank Jacob as Rector of Berlin campus

Prof. Dr. Frank Jacob has taken up his position as the new Rector of ESCP Business School in Berlin on 1 December 2023. He succeeds Professor Véronique Tran, who became ESCP’s Executive Vice-President for Executive Education and Corporate Relations on 1 July 2023. Frank Jacob was appointed Professor of Marketing at ESCP in 2002 and has been a member of the European Department of Marketing ever since.

Frank Jacob was elected by the School’s Academic Senate and appointed Rector by Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP. In this role, he will strengthen ESCP’s outstanding position and excellence in teaching and research, and further develop its unique multicultural and multidisciplinary approach.

With six campuses in Europe – Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin, and Warsaw – ESCP Business School has a unique pan-European business model. Each campus is recognised and accredited by national and/or local authorities in the respective country.

“With the appointment of Frank Jacob as Rector of our Berlin campus, we are strengthening the European dimension of our business school. This is another decisive step in its pan-European orientation. I would like to express my deep gratitude to Véronique Tran for her outstanding commitment and leadership. I am convinced that Frank Jacob will build on this solid foundation to further strengthen and expand our vision of pan-European business education,” said Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School.

After the election, Frank Jacob emphasised:

“I feel honoured and grateful for the trust placed in me by the entire ESCP community. We want to further develop ESCP’s Berlin campus as a centre for management studies with the greatest cultural diversity in Germany. I am particularly keen to raise awareness among our students of the ethical standards of our European value system and to share these with our international graduates in all regions of the world. I am convinced that in doing so we can contribute to overcoming current and future geopolitical challenges.” He added: “We want to continue to train responsible leaders and entrepreneurs at the Berlin campus who will successfully pursue careers in management and make a positive contribution to the development of their communities. The campus in Berlin will thus become even more firmly anchored in the German and international university landscape.”

Frank Jacob studied business administration at Saarland University and at the University of Michigan (USA), obtained his doctorate at the Free University of Berlin, habilitated there and was a visiting scholar at Western Sydney University in Australia. He regularly publishes in international academic journals on topics relating to service marketing and the opportunities offered by digital technologies in marketing. Frank Jacob has successfully guided 10 doctoral students to their doctorates and is a regular reviewer in Germany and abroad. In the spring of this year, he was honoured with a commemorative publication for his research. He has held teaching positions at colleges and universities in various regions, including Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, the United States and Australia. His teaching experience spans all academic levels, including bachelor programmes, master programmes, doctoral education and executive education.

