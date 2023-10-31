ITV Broadcast Journalist is made Birmingham Newman University Pro-Chancellor

ITV News broadcast journalist Julie Etchingham has been made as the new Pro Chancellor for Birmingham Newman University.

The Pro-Chancellor role is an advocate and ambassador of the University and will represent the University in a ceremonial and representative capacity.

Commenting on her investiture as Pro Chancellor, Julie Etchingham says:

“Birmingham Newman University is a truly diverse, vibrant and welcoming place, which has the pastoral care of its students right at its heart. It’s been such a pleasure meeting some of the staff and students, and I’m looking forward to supporting and championing all of them however I can. As a Midlands girl born and bred, who started out in my TV news career in Birmingham, it feels extra special to be part of such a wonderful place.”

This significant appointment is a testament to Julie Etchingham’s distinguished career and commitment to the mission and values of Birmingham Newman University.

Professor Jackie Dunne, Vice Chancellor at Birmingham Newman University said:

“Birmingham Newman University is greatly honoured that Julie Etchingham has become the University’s Pro Chancellor. Julie has a close affinity with the University’s mission to transform lives by supporting our students to reach their full potential. I look forward to working closely with Julie in the months and years ahead. Julie is a familiar name due to her inspiring broadcasting career and I know that our students and staff will be inspired by the difference that Julie has made to society and her field through her own career.”

Julie Etchingham is a broadcaster and journalist with 30 years’ experience working at the BBC, Sky News, and ITV. She is anchor for the flagship ‘News at Ten’ on ITV, and fronts the channel’s major news events, most recently the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III. Julie is the moderator for ITV’s election debates, has interviewed the past 6 Prime Ministers, and has co-anchored elections in the UK and the US. She was the first woman to win the RTS Presenter of the Year Award.

Julie is a practising Roman Catholic and has moderated conferences at the Vatican in the presence of Pope Francis, whom she interviewed in 2014. She read English at Newnham College Cambridge, and is married with two sons.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Symphony Hall on Monday 30th October 2023.

