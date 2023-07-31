New Principal starts at Wirral Met College

Gill Banks takes up role as Principal and CEO of leading Wirral college

Gill Banks officially took up her new position as Principal and CEO of Wirral Met College on Tuesday, following the announcement of her appointment in March.

The former Deputy Principal at City of Liverpool College succeeds Sue Higginson OBE, who is retiring after 11 years as Principal and CEO at Wirral Met College.

Gill brings a wealth of experience gained within the further education sector over a 28-year period and joins Wirral Met College at an exciting time of growth and skills development.

Gill first started as a teacher at Preston College in 1995 before moving to Southport College as a curriculum leader. She then progressed to Assistant Principal and then Vice Principal of Curriculum at The City of Liverpool College, before leaving in 2014 to join Knowsley Community College as Deputy Principal then Principal.

During that time, she played a key role in the merger of Knowsley and St Helens colleges before moving to West Midlands and Coventry College, where an appointment as Interim CEO quickly followed.

Gill joins Wirral Met College from The City of Liverpool College where she was Deputy Principal.

Gill said: “‘I am really excited about starting my new role and getting to know teams across our five campuses. I am also looking forward to welcoming new and continuing students as they start new courses in September.

“We will continue to build on our successes as we serve our community on the Wirral and contribute to the development of skills across the Liverpool City Region.”

Tim Kelly, Chair of Governors said: “I am delighted to welcome Gill as our new Principal and CEO who takes up her position on 1st August.

“Our College is central to the Wirral community, providing education, training and apprenticeships to over 10,000 students each year, and works closely with partners throughout the Wirral and wider Liverpool City Region.

“Myself and the Board of Governors look forward to working with Gill over the coming months and years as she builds on our success to date and leads the College into the next phase of its development.”

